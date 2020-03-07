<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Cameroon will organise partial parliamentary elections in some parts of its crisis-plagued two English speaking regions on Sunday March 22, President Paul Biya decreed Friday as Parliament readied for a statutory session.

The vote will take place in 11 constituencies in the Northwest and Southwest regions, with the people electing 13 of the 180-member National Assembly, the country’s lower house of Parliament.

“Voting shall begin at 8am and end at 6pm (GMT+10),” the presidential decree said.

RESULTS CANCELLED

The Cameroon Constitutional Council, a quasi-judicial body that regulates the conduct of presidential, parliamentary as well as referendum operations, nullified results of the February 9 vote in the constituencies after it established the election failed to meet constitutional requirements.

Albeit the rerun, President Biya’s ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM) has maintained an obsessed majority in the National Assembly, according to the official results announced last week.





Seven other political parties won 28 seats in the election marred by apathy, which registered a 46 per cent participation rate.

The National Union for Democracy and Progress (NUDP) , an ally of the ruling party, took the second position with seven seats.

OTHER SEATS

The main opposition, the Social Democratic Front (SDF) that had 18 seats in the outgoing legislature won five seats.

Cabral Libii, 2018 presidential candidate of the newly created Cameroon Party for National Reconciliation (PCRN) , won the same number of seats.

The 39-year-old politician, who came third in the presidential elections, also won a seat.

The SDF is however expected to win more seats when a rerun is organized as the Anglophone regions are the fief of the party.

Meantime, the incomplete National Assembly is set to begin meeting in a statutory session from March 10.