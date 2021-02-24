



Government is introducing digital applications and call centers for pre-booking of Covid vaccination.

Presidential advisor on health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare, who made this known says the move will help with monitoring and also encourage more Ghanaians to avail themselves for the vaccination, which comes at no cost.

He told a TV3 programme in an exclusive interview , that, President Akuffo Addo will be the first Ghanaian to receive the vaccine

Ghana is expecting its first consignment of the AstraZeneca and sputnik Covid vaccines by the close of this week.

Even before its arrival, Ghanaians have expressed mixed reactions on their willingness or otherwise on taking the jab.

For some, the side effects are their concern.

But the Presidential advisor on health, Dr. Nsiah Asare says such reactions are normal.





“President Akufo-Addo will be the first to be vaccinated. This is to assure Ghanaians that the vaccine re safe and any other reactions like headache, dizziness, or pains are all usual with every vaccination”, he assured.

He noted that government is introducing applications and call centers for booking and monitoring of the exercise

“We are even thinking of introducing apps, so that people can book for the vaccinations. We will also set up call centers and send SMS to people on the dates and times of their vaccination”

According to him, it is in the interest of the country, for people to avail themselves to vaccinate.

“We encourage everyone to avail themselves for the vaccine. It is safe and we want other Ghanaian abroad to also put out their videos to encourage others in Ghana”.

Some 20 million Ghanaians are expected to be vaccinated in the exercise which begins in March.