<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has sued for peaceful resolution of the ongoing post-election crisis in the Republic of Benin, Nigeria’s next-door neighbour.

Speaking through his spokesman, at a media briefing in New York on Thursday, Guterres expressed concern over the development and urged maximum restraint by all stakeholders.

“We are closely following the unfolding developments in the republic of Benin in the aftermath of the April 28 legislative elections in which opposition parties were barred from participating.

“We note with concern the ongoing tensions and unrest resulting in the destruction of property and high handed response from the security forces.

“We call on all Beninese stakeholders to exercise maximum restraint and to seek solutions to their differences through dialogue,” he said.

Hundreds of protesters have been staging violent demonstrations against the polls held without a single opposition candidate.

The demonstrators are said to have burned down shops, vandalised government buildings and clashed with security forces amid slogans against President Patrice Talon.

Casualties have been reported, including a woman who allegedly died on Thursday having been wounded in the demonstrations on Wednesday.

Dujarric said the Secretary General’s Special Representative from West Africa and the Sahel, Mr Mohamed Ibn Chambas, was making moves in search of solution to the impasse.

Chambas, according to him, is in contact with his colleagues in the Economic Community of West African States and Beninese stakeholders to “encourage a consensual and peaceful solution to the situation”.