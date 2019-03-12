Authorities in Guinea-Bissau have seized a consignment of nearly 800kg (1 700 pounds) of cocaine, police sources said on Sunday.
It is the biggest drugs haul in the country in over a decade.
Four suspects – two Nigerians, one Senegalese and one Bissau-Guinean – were arrested following the seizure overnight on Saturday to Sunday at the capital Bissau’s northern exit.
The drugs were found in a refrigerated truck registered in Senegal.
Police are probing whether army officers and high-ranking officials were involved, a source said.
