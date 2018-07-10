At least two police officers were killed on Monday in Buea, a city in western Cameroon that has become the centre of a campaign for independence by English-speaking separatists, a local source said Tuesday.

A separate hospital source however said five police, as well as one civilian, had died.

The deaths mark a fresh escalation in violence between the security forces and armed separatists who want two English-speaking regions to become independent from the rest of the French-speaking country.