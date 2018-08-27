Police on Monday said that one person was killed and three injured in clashes between rival militias in the Libyan Capital Tripoli, Police said.

Tripoli’s police department said that random shells fell on civilians in the area of Khallet al-Furjan, adjacent to the Salah al-Din neighbourhood where the clashes are taking place.

Clashes erupted between the rival brigades, which are affiliated with the internationally recognised government in Tripoli.

The country is currently split between two rival governments; one in Tripoli and the other in the eastern city of Tobruk.

Libya has descended into chaos since long-time President Moamer Gaddafi was toppled and killed in a 2011 uprising that turned into an armed conflict.

Rival militias continue to fight for control of vital areas in the country, as extremist group, the so-called Islamic State, stages frequent attacks.