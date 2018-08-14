Police said hooligans attacked President Yoweri Museveni’s motorcade and one of his official cars was smashed as he left a campaign rally forcing his security detail to open fire, killing one person instantly in the northwestern district of Arua.

Emilian Kayima in a statement issued late on Monday said that hooligans pelted stones at Museveni’s motorcade as he left Arua Boma Grounds where he had held the last campaign rally for his ruling party candidate, Nusura Tiperu at Prisons Cell.

“Security forces quickly intervened to calm down the situation, and the situation became riotous as many were pelting stones at the convoy of the president, which is unacceptable.

“We condemn these acts of violence that do not show how mature we are politically,” he said.

He said a number of suspects have been arrested to help with investigations in the attack on the presidential motorcade.