<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Kenyan police have arrested 17 partygoers including three politicians at a club in Nyeri town, Kenya during the coronavirus lockdown.

The politicians who were members of the County Assembly (MCA) were locked inside a mansion in the Kingongo area, Nyeri County when they were caught on Friday, April 17. They were part of the 17 revellers who were nabbed at the house which they had reportedly converted into a club.

Confirming the incident, Nyeri Central Sub County Police boss Paul Kuria disclosed that all the suspects, including the officers, would be charged in a court of law over their actions.

“The law applies equally to everyone. Regardless of their rank senior or junior, rich or poor. It does not matter who they are, they will face the law. We are going to ensure that the law is applied equally anyone found flaunting the curfew will be dealt with,” he stated.





Kuria added that the group was caught following a tip-off from the public that the house was hosting several people under the guise of being a club.

When they were nabbed, some of the suspects attempted fleeing by jumping through the electric fence while others hid under the furniture. There were five personal vehicles parked in the compound.

The county’s police commander Adiel Nyange noted that his department was only concerned with enforcing the law and not quarantine.

“When it comes to matters quarantine, that’s under the health department. We are releasing people on police bond and will liaise with the ODPP for when they will appear in court. Their release doesn’t mean they are off the hook,” Nyange stated.

Some of the suspects were released on bail shortly after the arrest.