A plane carrying the body of Zimbabwe’s ex-president, Robert Mugabe, landed in Harare on Wednesday, for burial in a country divided over the legacy of his 37-year rule.

Mugabe, a guerrilla leader who rose to power after Zimbabwe’s independence from Britain and governed until he was ousted by the military in 2017, died in Singapore on Friday, aged 95.