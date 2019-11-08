The sanctions are against Amadou Kouffa for attacks in Africa’s Sahel region. The action announced Thursday freezes any assets he may have under U.S. jurisdiction.

The Donald Trump administration is trying to turn up pressure on three senior al-Qaeda leaders in Africa and the Middle East.

The State Department placed the head of the main al-Qaeda affiliate in Mali on a terrorism blacklist. It also offered rewards for information leading to the location of two top members of al-Qaida’s affiliate in Yemen.

The sanctions are against Amadou Kouffa for attacks in Africa’s Sahel region. The action announced Thursday freezes any assets he may have under U.S. jurisdiction.

A reward of up to $6 million was also offered for information about the emir of Yemen’s Shabwah province for his role in al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula.

And the U.S. is offering up to $4 million for a Sudanese AQAP leader who once worked with Osama bin Laden.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories