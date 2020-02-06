<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A Ghanaian cleric, Bishop Daniel Obinim of the International Godsway Ministries has started selling holy oil which according to him will protect members from contacting coronavirus disease.

Obinim is famous for his controversial lifestyle and professions and he seems to enjoy the uproar that trails his actions on and off the pulpit.

Multiple reports from Ghana say the self-acclaimed ‘Angel’ during a service in his church last Sunday launched an anointing oil which he said will protect those who use it against the deadly coronavirus.

Just last Friday, he was still in the eye of the storm over a viral video of him producing an international passport from his shoe.

He is the same man who claimed to have the direct phone number of God and calls him anytime he likes.





According to GHPage, the controversial cleric said the widespread of the coronavirus gives him sleepless nights as he fears that it may find it’s way to Ghana and as the closest Angel of his father Jesus Christ he decided to come up with the oil.

The anointing oil is said to cost Ghc 200 (N13,000) and would be used to fend off the deadly virus from coming closer to anyone both physically and spiritually.

So far, the coronavirus has led to more than 20,000 illnesses and more than 560 deaths in China, as well as more than 200 illnesses and two deaths outside of mainland China.

Obinim also claimed the anointing oil has been vetted and approved by the Heaven’s Division of Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and does not need any approval from any earthly government agency.