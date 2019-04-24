<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Residents of some communities in Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State on Wednesday lamented the power outage in their areas in the last one year.

Some of the representatives of the affected communities, who spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the situation was worrisome and becoming unbearable.

NAN reports that the affected communities include Oosogun, Ado-Awaye, Agelu, Akinlabi, Araromi, Ogboolasa and Akinwumi among others.

A representative of Oosogun and Agelu communities, Mr Abiodun Bambi, said the situation requires urgent attention.

“It is saddening and unfortunate that we have been in perpetual darkness for a whole year now despite all our agitation and advance.

“We have made frantic efforts to get it restored but there is a limitation to what we can do as a people.

“I don’t want to talk too much because it’s a very pathetic situation, we are just appealing for power restoration to our communities, ” he said.

Mr Adedokun Ogunbayo, who spoke on behalf of Ogboolasa and Ado-Awaye communities, appealed to Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) to restore power in the affected communities.

“Power supply ceased in May 2018 and we hoped that it would be restored like they used to do, but days after days, we had continued to live without power.

“We were told our transformer shared by lot of communities was bad and since then we have been in darkness with no glimpse of hop; we are appealing to all tiers of government to prevail on IBEDC, “ he said.

In his reaction, the IBEDC team lead for Iseyin Council, Mr Teslim Azeez, who regretted the development, said the 25KVA transformer serving the communities developed fault beyond repair last year.

“The company is doing all it could to ensure that power is restored back to the affected communities as soon as possible as the faulty transformer would be replaced.

“The authorities of IBEDC appreciate the importance of supplying power to these communities, we just want to appeal to our people to exercise patience as the matter is being treated with utmost urgency,” he said.