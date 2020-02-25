Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak – ousted by the military in 2011 – has died in hospital in Cairo aged 91.
Mubarak spent three decades in office before a popular uprising swept Egypt.
He was found guilty of complicity in the killing of protesters during the revolution. That conviction was overturned and he was freed in March 2017.
