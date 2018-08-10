Suspected Al-Shabab militants have kidnapped five aid workers in southern Somalia in the latest series of abduction in the Horn of the African nation, an official said on Friday.

Mohamed Aflow, Director of the Somali National Intelligence and Security Agency in Bay region, confirmed the abduction of the Somali Red Crescent Society workers on Friday.

Aflow told journalists in Baidoa, capital of Bay region, that the aid workers were distributing nutrition supplies in Busle village on the outskirts of Baidoa when they were kidnapped by the militants.

He said efforts are underway to secure the release of the three female and two male aid workers.

There was no comment from the Somali Red Crescent Society on the abduction.

No group has claimed responsibility for the latest abduction, but Al-Shabab which is fighting to topple the government has been targeting aid workers for political gain, sometimes demanding ransom in order to free the hostages.

A police officer, who did not want to be named said they also suspect al-Shabab are behind the latest abduction of the local aid workers.

Attacks against humanitarian workers operating in the Horn of Africa nation are common and have increased in the recent past in the country, which has been torn by factional fighting since 1991 but has recently made progress toward stability.