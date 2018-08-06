An explosion destroyed a car near a bridge in central Cairo on Monday after a collision, leaving three people injured, Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said.

Megahed told journalists that the three people who were injured have been transferred to hospital.

He said that the cause of the blast was not immediately clear, however, two security sources told Reuters a faulty battery may have been responsible.

Another health ministry official told a local radio station that several others were treated for minor injuries.

The security sources said flames from the car spread to a minibus, which Reuters witnesses said was also destroyed, with debris and metal scattered close by.

A civil defence officer said that at least five people were hurt.