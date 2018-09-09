A spokesperson for Ugandan police says gunmen have killed a prominent police officer and his wife.

Spokesperson Emilian Kayima said on Saturday that Muhammad Kirumira was attacked while driving his car near his home outside the capital, Kampala.

Kirumira came to prominence earlier this year when he resigned as a district police commander amid a feud with higher-ups whom he accused of corruption and other crimes.

He was later arrested and presented before a police tribunal that found him guilty of using excessive authority and recommended his demotion.

Kirumira denied the charges and branded himself “the spirit of the country.”

Many Ugandans on Twitter reacted angrily to news of his killing.

Political tensions have been rising in Uganda following the recent arrest of a musician who is challenging the president.