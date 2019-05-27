<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Kebbi Council, has donated relief materials and cash to 17 families of late journalists in the state.

State Chairman of the union, Alhaji Aliyu Jajirma, said on Monday in Birnin Kebbi that the he gesture was part of the union’s annual commitment to help the families of its late members overcome some challenges of life.

He said that it was a noble cause by the union to accommodate families of late colleagues in the state.

Jajirma called on other journalists and the general public to lend helping hands to families of their fallen colleagues by visiting their homes and making donations.

The NUJ chairman explained that the items donated were secured by the Union from well to do individual members of society.

“We got assistance from Alhaji Musa Yaro, the Personal Assistant Kebbi Governor, and other individuals who pleaded anonymity,” he said.

In a sermon at the event, Sheikh Muhammad Abdul-Almuhiyi, the National Chairman, Jama”atul Izalatul Bidia Waikamatussuna (JIBWIS) Jos, described the gesture as highly recommended by God.

“This is a deed that Allah and His Prophet are pleased with; they are pleased with those who commit themselves in helping orphans and less privileged members of society,” he said.

Abdul-Almuhiyi therefore urged well to do individuals and organisations to emulate the NUJ, saying the act could help in cushioning the effect of hardship and difficulties faced by the families of the deceased journalists.

In her remarks on behalf of the 17 families, Malama Hadiza Abdullahi, thanked the NUJ for assisting families of their late colleagues.

“We have nothing to say but to thank you for this initiative and assistance to us, it will definitely go a long way in cushioning the effect of some of the challenges we face, especially in this period ,” she said.

Newsmen report that the materials donated included, 50 kg bag of rice, N5,000 and ‘Shadda brocade’ to each of the families.