<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A 19-year-old Nigerian is in the grip of the Amasaman police following the death of one out of nine Nigerian young men he brought to Ghana to engage in illegal cyber business.

Confirming the arrest, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs. Effia Tenge, said the deceased, Shadrack Marcel, 26, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Amasaman Hospital by doctors.





She said the deceased was rushed to the hospital by his friends who claimed they found him motionless in his bed.

The friends who took Marcel to the hospital were directed to report the incident to the police at Amasaman, where they were given an extract of occurrence and taken to the ACP Police Station to effect the arrest of Godwin Iboro.

The suspect, Godwin Iboro, was arrested last Wednesday when one of the young men he had brought from Nigeria reported the sudden death of a colleague to the Amasaman police.