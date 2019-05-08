Niger Republic began three days of mourning on Wednesday after the death toll from a tanker truck explosion rose to 60.

Flags were flying at half-mast as two further deaths were recorded, up from the initial death toll of 58 people earlier, the government said in a statement.

The explosion near a petrol station in the capital, Niamey, happened in the early hours of Monday as some residents were trying to syphon fuel from a tanker that had overturned near the airport.

At least 37 people were injured, some seriously, and brought to hospitals.

The cause of the accident remained under investigation on Wednesday.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR