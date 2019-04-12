<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Dr. Pumla Makaziwe Mandela, the daughter of late South African president, Nelson Mandela, has offered one of her father’s Robben Island painting to auction house, Bonhams.

On its website, the auction house revealed that it expects to get between $60,000 and $90,000 for the painting, which is a depiction of the late stateman’s cell door at Robben Island.

According to his daughter, when Mandela finished his one term as a South African president on 16th June 1999, he began a new career as a talented artist.

“When my father retired as the president, he didn’t have much to do. I think for him, art was a good way of expressing himself or trying to come to terms with his history and his (I wouldn’t want to say) demons but just coming to terms with his whole life,” Makaziwe Mandela said.

It was during this time, that he pained The Cell Door, Robben Island. The auction will hold on May 2 in New York.

Bonhams revealed that “Mandela began a series of sketches on the subject of Robben Island in early 2002. He painted under the watchful eye of his art teacher Varenka Paschke, who aided with the basic composition of the sketches and method of the colour applications.

“Around twenty-two sketches were completed that included images he found meaningful, both symbolically and emotionally, during the period of his incarceration on the island.”

Nelson Mandela’s Robben Island cell No 5 has been visited by presidents, prime ministers and VIPs from across the globe including President Obama (2013) and President Clinton (1998).