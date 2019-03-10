



Herewith the latest breakdown of the nationalities of most among the 157 people aboard Nairobi-bound Ethiopian Airlines ET 302 which crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa on Sunday morning.

The list of 35 nationalities was tweeted by Ethiopian Airlines, with no distinction made between the 149 passengers and eight crew.

The count is not final.

Africa

Kenya 32

Ethiopia 9

Egypt 6

Morocco 2

Djibouti 1

Mozambique 1

Rwanda 1

Sudan 1

Somalia 1

Togo 1

Uganda 1

Nigeria 1

Americas

Canada 18

United States 8

Asia

China 8

India 4

Indonesia 1

Nepal 1

Europe

Italy 8

France 7

Britain 7

Germany 5

Slovakia 4

Russia 3

Austria 3

Sweden 3

Spain 2

Poland 2

Belgium 1

Ireland 1

Norway 1

Serbia 1

Middle East

Israel 2

Saudi Arabia 1

Yemen 1

Other

UN passport 1

TOTAL

150