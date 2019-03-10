Ethiopian Airlines

Herewith the latest breakdown of the nationalities of most among the 157 people aboard Nairobi-bound Ethiopian Airlines ET 302 which crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa on Sunday morning.

The list of 35 nationalities was tweeted by Ethiopian Airlines, with no distinction made between the 149 passengers and eight crew.

The count is not final.

Africa

Kenya 32

Ethiopia 9

Egypt 6

Morocco 2

Djibouti 1

Mozambique 1

Rwanda 1

Sudan 1

Somalia 1

Togo 1

Uganda 1

Nigeria 1

Americas

Canada 18

United States 8

Asia

China 8

India 4

Indonesia 1

Nepal 1

Europe

Italy 8

France 7

Britain 7

Germany 5

Slovakia 4

Russia 3

Austria 3

Sweden 3

Spain 2

Poland 2

Belgium 1

Ireland 1

Norway 1

Serbia 1

Middle East

Israel 2

Saudi Arabia 1

Yemen 1

Other

UN passport 1

TOTAL
150

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR