<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Namibian President Hage Geingob on Friday said the rate of motor vehicle accidents in his country was unacceptable.

Geingob said this while speaking to the police force in Windhoek, adding that something had to be done.

“I call on the Namibian Police and relevant stakeholders such as the Road Safety Council and other domestic and external institutions of knowledge to collaborate in reducing the road accidents.

“I want them to research and identify innovative methods and appropriate technologies that can be used for the purpose of reducing incidents of death and carnage on our national roads,” said Geingob.

Namibia is grappling with road accidents which officials say is a major concern.

He also encouraged the police to ensure that there was appropriate training of members of the force to deal with the scourge of gender-based violence and other contact crimes, which are adversely impacting communities.

“All members of the force at police stations across the country should be able to immediately attend to reports of gender-based violence cases in their respective areas of jurisdiction, instead of solely relying on the unit specialised in gender-based violence.’’