People in northern Mozambique braced for more rain Tuesday and the potential for worsening floods as the country deals with the aftermath of the second deadly cyclone to hit the region in the span of six weeks.

Forecasters expected rainfall amounts of up to 50 millimeters between Monday and Tuesday in Cabo Delgado and Nampula provinces.

Mozambique’s disaster management agency said Monday the death toll from Cyclone Kenneth had risen to 38.

The rain is causing floods and landslides, and more rain will add more misery, cutting off roads that aid groups are using to transport urgently needed supplies, including food and medicine.

Nearly 200,000 people are in danger in the northern city of Pemba.

​The government said Sunday more than 23,000 people have no shelter and nearly 35,000 homes have been partly or completely destroyed.

Before reaching Mozambique, Kenneth swept over the island nation of Comoros, killing three people.

On Sunday, the United Nations released $13 million to “provide lifesaving food, shelter, health, water and sanitation assistance to people affected by Tropical Cyclone Kenneth.”

Cyclone Idai smashed into southern Africa in mid-March and killed more than 1,000 people across Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Madagascar.