A Kenyan mortuary on Tuesday recalled all the five bodies, it released to family members, after a family couldn’t find the body of their father, late Stephen Mburu.

According to a member of the family, they arrived at the Kiambu mortuary early Tuesday morning and were handed a body that was supposed to be that of their father, reports Citizen TV Kenya.

“When we got into the mortuary we were given a body of a man but when we looked at it, we realised it was not that of Stephen Mburu. We demanded for our body. We were handed another one but still it was not the one we came to collect,” said one of the family members.

The mortuary attendants embarked on a frantic search but could still not find the missing body, prompting them to recall all male bodies that had been collected earlier in the day.

Even that recall didn’t resolve the issue until the mortuary checked its records, which revealed that on Friday, August 3, a family collected a body and moved it to the Kirinyaga hospital mortuary in preparation for burial which was to be held later this week.

On inquiring, it was confirmed that the Kirinyaga family had collected Mburu’s body by mistake.

It was not clear what caused the mix-up leading to the wrong body being transferred to Kirinyaga.

Mburu’s family, however, blamed the mortuary management accusing it of inefficiency for failing to conduct appropriate tagging and registration of bodies at the facility.