Demonstrators gathered in the capital Rabat burned an Israeli flag near Morocco’s parliament and shouted “Death to Israel!” and “Death to the United States!”

The economic aspects of the US plan — dubbed the Peace to Prosperity workshop — are set to be discussed by attendees at a meeting in Manama on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Other slogans decried “Arab traitor regimes” for planning to attend the conference, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The White House revealed key details on Saturday, including a target of raising more than $50 billion (44 billion euros) in investment and creating more than a million jobs for the Palestinians over 10 years.

But the Palestinian Authority is boycotting the event and Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on Saturday rejected the economic plan, which he said “should not be discussed” in the absence of a political solution.