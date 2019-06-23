Protesters march with Palestinian flags during a demonstration in the Moroccan capital Rabat on June 23, 2019 against the US-led economic conference in Bahrain with its declared aim of achieving Palestinian prosperity. – The United States is set to co-chair a two-day conference in Bahrain from June 25, focusing on the economic aspects of President Donald Trump’s Israeli-Palestinian peace plan. The Bahrain conference could see large-scale investment pledges for the Palestinian territories but is unlikely to focus heavily on the political issues at the core of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (Photo by – / AFP)

Demonstrators gathered in the capital Rabat burned an Israeli flag near Morocco’s parliament and shouted “Death to Israel!” and “Death to the United States!”

The economic aspects of the US plan — dubbed the Peace to Prosperity workshop — are set to be discussed by attendees at a meeting in Manama on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Other slogans decried “Arab traitor regimes” for planning to attend the conference, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The White House revealed key details on Saturday, including a target of raising more than $50 billion (44 billion euros) in investment and creating more than a million jobs for the Palestinians over 10 years.

But the Palestinian Authority is boycotting the event and Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on Saturday rejected the economic plan, which he said “should not be discussed” in the absence of a political solution.

