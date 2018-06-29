Zimbabwe’s Minister of Environment, Climate and Water, Ms Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, suffered injuries to her breast after the explosion that rocked the campaign rally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa last Saturday.

Muchinguri-Kashiri, who is also the National Chairperson of the ruling Zanu-PF, hasbeen airlifted to South Africa for reconstruction surgery, reports Nehanda Radio.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi was also airlifted to the neighbouring country a day earlier, as he was also injured in the bomb blast.

Mohadi and the Environment, Climate and Water minister were among 49 people injured at the rally, the first of a whistle-stop tour by 75-year-old Mnangagwa in his electoral campaign for key presidential, parliamentary, municipal elections on July 30.

They were rushed to the Catholic-run Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo and then evacuated to Manyame Airbase Hospital along with other VVIPs who sustained injuries during the explosion, in which Mnangagwa was lucky to escape unhurt.

While it is being officially reported that Muchinguri-Kashiri sustained injuries to her chest, the Daily News can exclusively report that the 59-year-old top Zanu PF official actually got one of her breasts ripped off.

“It’s actually the breast not chest,” a senior authoritative establishment official told the Daily News, while revealing she was airlifted to South Africa on Wednesday. “It’s not a small matter. Mai Muchinguri is in shock and in bad shape.”

David Parirenyatwa, the Health and Child Care minister, confirmed yesterday that she sustained injuries to her breast, but downplayed her condition.

“She had a penetrating injury, lacerations of her left breast. She is in good condition,” Parirenyatwa told the Daily News.

Asked why she was airlifted to South Africa if she did not have potentially life-changing injuries, he said: “She may have gone for further assessment by her own doctors.”