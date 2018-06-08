The US military’s Africa Command on Friday dismissed allegations that a Somali-led raid conducted with US assistance had resulted in the deaths of civilians.

US forces, in an advise-and-assist capacity, partnered with Somali forces in a raid targeting Islamic Al-Qaeda militants aligned with the Shabaab group on May 9.

Ali Mohamed Moalin, a traditional elder who lives close to Afgoye in Lower Shabelle where the raid took place, said five “innocent farmers” were killed.

AFRICOM said it had conducted a thorough review of the case.

We “determined the allegations of civilian casualties to be not credible,” officials said in a statement.

“As with any allegation of civilian casualties, US Africa Command reviewed all available relevant information concerning the incident.”