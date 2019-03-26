<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Member States of the African Union (AU), on Monday reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to a united, stable and prosperous Africa.

In a declaration read on behalf of the Member States, Mr Nasser Bourita, at a news conference in Marrakech, they spoke with one voice on multidimensional challenges of today’s and tomorrow’s complex world.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the briefing was on the outcome of a one-day conference on “African Ministerial Conference on the AU’s Support to the UN Political Process on the Regional Dispute over the Sahara”.

The conference was organinised by the Moroccan Foreign Affairs Ministry and International Cooperation.

Members also declared to implement the concerted vision of Heads of State and Government enshrined at the 31st.Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Union, held between July 1 and July 2, 2018 in Nouakchott, Mauritania on the regional dispute over the Sahara.

Members also welcomed the in unanimous adoption of decision Assembly/AU/Dec. 693(XXXI), on the report of Chairperson of the AU Commission on the Sahara.

According to Member States, it reaffirms the exclusivity of the UN as the framework for seeking a mutually acceptable, realistic, pragmatic and lasting political solution to the Sahara issue.

” We recognise the imperative of consolidating unity, gathering and converging our efforts to achieve the Africa we want.

“To this end, we are committed to the strategic choice of our Heads of State and Government to overcome the causes of division, cleavage and fragmentation that threaten the unity of our continent.

“We are aware of the urgent need for our continent to address priority issues, including sustainable human development, African integration and the prosperity of our citizens in line with the Agenda 2063,” Bourita said.

The conference was attended by 38 African countries out of 40 which make up the five subregions of the continent.