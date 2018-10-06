



U.S. First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Saturday in Egypt, the final leg of her solo tour to four Arab countries.

Melania was due to meet President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Egypt’s First Lady, Entissar al-Sisi, and tour the Pyramids as well as the Great Sphinx, her spokesperson said.

The first lady has already travelled to Ghana, Malawi and Kenya as part of her trip focusing on child welfare, education and conservation.

Entissar al-Sissi welcomed Melania Trump’s visit, which runs for several hours.

Egypt is a major Arab ally of the US.

The first lady is due to leave Egypt later on Saturday.