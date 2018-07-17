The former President of Mauritius, Prof. Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, is expected to arrive the country on Wednesday for the 3rd edition of the Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF) 2018 Women in Development Enterprise Across African Programme and Power Lunch.

The event will hold Thursday at Harbour’s Point, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital.

The visiting former President will present a keynote address with the theme “Smart Economics: Empowering Women In A Changing World”.

The MMF Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode, said in a press statement that the visiting former President would meet a cross -section of generational audience of women leaders and influencers from all walks of life.

They include those in government, private sector, civil society, academia/students, media and the arts.

According to Mrs Muhammed-Oyebode, the event, “will address pertinent developmental issues relating to African women and afford the women opportunities to expand their business through networking, partnership, sharing of ideas and exhibitions thereby empowering Nigerian women entrepreneurs for effective, critical and pride of place required for the economic independence of Africa, thus preparing them for principal roles in the political management of the future of the continent.”

She added that “The Women’s Power Lunch is fast becoming a prominent feature in the annual calendar of women’s events in Africa in an ambiance that stimulates robust engagements, rich discussions and networking opportunities.”

The release recalled that the first edition of the Women’s Power Lunch had Graca Machel Mandela, the former first lady of South Africa and Mozambique, as keynote speaker. The second featured the former President of Malawi, Joyce Banda.