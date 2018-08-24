A Zimbabwean man, Elvis Ngwenya, 28, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife, Primrose Ncube, out of jealous, after a male church member greeted her.

Ngwenya allegedly accused his wife of infidelity, when the church member greeted her as the couple dropped off a Victoria Falls-bound train at Nyamandlovu Train Station at around 11 pm.

Apart from verbally accusing his wife of infidelity, Ngwenya allegedly assaulted her several times with a whip while also kicking her.

Ngwenya spent the night in the bush standing guard over his wife as she couldn’t walk due to the injuries, he had inflected and he raised alarm in the morning claiming that they had been mugged.

Officer Commanding Lupane District, Chief Superintendent Edgar Dhliwayo confirmed the murder.

“On 18 August at around 11pm, the two had dropped off a train at Deli Station when the woman was greeted by a male church mate whose name was not provided. This didn’t go down well with Ngwenya who started accusing her of infidelity resulting in a misunderstanding.

“He took a whip and assaulted her while also kicking her all over the body,” said Chief Supt Dhliwayo.

“Both slept on the roadside near the station and in the morning the suspect went to seek for help. When he returned with some people he found the woman already dead,” said Chief Supt Dhliwayo.