A Kenyan man, Fredrick Olang’o, 24, from Bondo sub-county has committed suicide after his wife left him to reunite with her former husband.

Olang’o was found hanging inside his rented apartment at Sinapanga ‘B’ village in Nyawita after his wife allegedly left him and returned to her first husband, reports Kenya’s Citizen TV.

According to Bondo Township Location Chief, Walter Ochieng’, the deceased used to work at a video showroom in Bondo town.

Mr. Ochieng’ revealed that the deceased had initially pleaded with the woman to return to their matrimonial home but she declined, a decision said to have prompted him to take his own life.