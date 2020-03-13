<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Malian singer, Rokia Traore, has been arrested in France on a Belgian warrant for kidnapping in a child custody dispute with her ex-partner, her lawyer told AFP on Friday.

She was held at Paris’s Charles de Gaulle airport on Tuesday as she got off a flight from Bamako and has since been in custody, lawyer Kenneth Feliho said.

Her arrest is over a European arrest warrant issued by the Belgian authorities for “kidnapping, sequestration and hostage-taking”, Feliho said.





The warrant followed a court ruling against singer and guitarist Traore late last year ordering her to return her five-year-old daughter to her father, who is Belgian.

A hearing is due on Wednesday to examine the request for her extradition to Belgium.

Away from music, Traore is known for her work for refugees and was made a UN ambassador for refugees in 2016.