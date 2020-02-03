Malawi’s constitutional court on Monday ordered new elections after annulling the results of a vote that reelected President Peter Mutharika in May, citing widespread irregularities.
“We hold that the first respondent (Mutharika) was not duly elected as president of Malawi on May 21, 2019,” ruled judge president Healey Potani.
“We hereby nullify the results of the presidential elections,” he added, ordering fresh polls.
