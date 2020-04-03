<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Malawi has reported its first three confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The southern African nation was among the few African countries yet to report coronavirus cases. Others include Lesotho, Comoros, South Sudan and São Tomé and Príncipe.

President Peter Mutharika made the announcement in an address to the nation on Thursday and the government also tweeted about it on its official handle.

President Mutharika said the three cases were in the capital, Lilongwe.





The first case was detected in a 61-year-old woman who had recently travelled to India to visit her relatives.

Two of her contacts, her domestic worker and a relative, also tested positive.

The country is scheduled to hold a fresh presidential election on 2 July after last year’s vote was annulled by the constitutional court following widespread irregularities.

President Mutharika, who won the original poll, is appealing against the ruling.