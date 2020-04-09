<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Police Authority in Malawi has shared a containment strategy against the deadly COVID-19 with migration journalists.

Senior Superintendent Kadadzera James, the Malawi Police National Spokesman gave the hint while delivering a lecture on the containment of COVID 19 at an online seminar organised by Journalists International Forum For Migration (JIFORM).

The seminar titled ‘Migration and Containment of Covid 19’, also had speakers from the Nigeria Immigration Service, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP).

President of JIFORM, Ajibola Abayomi said the summit was put together to update over 150 migration journalists who were members of the foundation across the continents.

Speaking, SS James urged nations to put in place measures to contain the disease in order to save the economy and lives of citizens.

He said in Malawi, President Peter Mutharika had ordered the police to maintain law and order by effecting the stay at home order through manning of roadblocks and other security measures.





“The government has passed a law banning social, religious and all forms of gathering that is over 100. The Immigration service has also come up with updated visa policy that allows for screening of any entry into Malawi after which a certificate will be issued to anyone free from corona virus.

“Laws have been made to protect the citizens of Malawi and her economy. Both the radio, newspaper and television stations have been fully mobilized to orientate the citizens and anyone that contravenes the law will face the full consequence.

“Malawi border is yet to be shut. Anyone with valid visa can come in but must be subjected to full screening. Although, we are feeling the effect of lockdown in South Africa and Zimbabwe, but at the moment all passengers planes have been suspended from operation”.

Kadazera charged the media to cooperate with the government in ensuring that all preventive measures were adhered to by the citizens saying, “ also the Immigration in Malawi has enjoined the citizens to ensure regular washing of hands with water, use of sanitizers and social distancing.

“Government has also made available toll free mobile lines to be called by anyone that is sick or showing symptoms of COVID 19 for quick attention. All hands must be on deck to ensure a healthy and secured nation” he said.