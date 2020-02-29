<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Malawi’s Parliament has approved a cannabis regulation bill that will legalize cultivation of cannabis for medicinal use.

The bill, introduced by Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Kondwani Nankhumwa, was approved by lawmakers on Thursday after a rigorous debate.

Among the concerns raised was that Malawians need to be sensitized that the type of cannabis in question is for medicinal use, and not the hemp for smoking.





The bill, which governs the cultivation, possession and marketing of cannabis, seeks to distinguish the criminalized variety (locally known as Chamba) from medicinal ones.

Citizens seeking to grow the herb must obtain a licence from the Cannabis Regulatory Authority, which the bill proposes to be established.