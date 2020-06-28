



Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) late Saturday declared opposition alliance leader Lazarus Chakwera as the winner of Tuesday’s presidential re-run election.

Making the declaration, MEC chairperson Justice Chifundo Kachale announced that Chakwera, leder of the Tonse Allaince bagged 2,604,043 votes, representing 58.5 percent of the total votes cast.





Outgoing president Peter Mutharika of the DPP/UDF alliance came second with 1,751,877 votes. The third candidate Mbakuwaku Movement for Development candidate Peter Kuwani managed 33,456 votes.

Out of the 6,859,570 registered voters, 4,445,699 cast their votes. The Commission recorded 57,323 null and void votes, representing 1.29 percent. The commission received and resolved 10 complaints from all three participating sides.