Madagascar’s Constitutional Court has ordered that a new Prime Minister should be named by June 12.

“The prime minister and the current government must leave office… by June 5, 2018 at the latest,” said a court ruling issued on Friday.

Last Friday, the Constitutional Court ordered President Hery Rajaonarimampianina to form a government of national unity and to “name a consensus prime minister” within seven days.

However, interpreting the ruling has triggered fierce debate between the government and the opposition.

The Court created further confusion when it also gave the government and opposition 10 days to mediate their differences alongside the seven-day deadline.

The situation prompted Rajaonarimampianina to seek clarification from the Court.

Madagascar has been rocked by violent protests since April 21, that initially sought to oppose new electoral laws the opposition said were crafted to bar their candidates from participating in planned elections this year.