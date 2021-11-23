Lightning strikes 13 Zimbabwe prisoners having lunch

A lighting bolt struck and wounded 13 male prisoners while they were having lunch at a jail in northwestern Zimbabwe, an official said on Tuesday.

Deputy spokesperson for the prison services Peter Chaparanganda told AFP that the incident occurred on Friday at the jail in the town of Hwange.

“The inmates were inside the prison yard,” when the lightning struck at around 11:30, he said.

The group was taken to hospital where “four of them were reported to be serious while the other nine were reported to be stable,” Chaparanganda added.

Lightning accompanying summer thunderstorms is a common occurrence and responsible for several deaths each year in Zimbabwe.