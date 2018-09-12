M’etiga international airport of Libyan capital Tripoli was closed again on Wednesday morning after being hit by indiscriminate shell.

Libyan Ministry of Transport’s Airports Department announced that air traffic at the airport was suspended due to the indiscriminate shelling without any damage, confirming that flights have been transferred to the international airport of the city of Misurata, some 200 km east of Tripoli.

The international airport was reopened on Sept. 7, after it was closed due to armed clashes between government forces and militias.

In addition, a house in southern district of Abu Salim in Tripoli was also hit by indiscriminate shell, injuring several people, according to the municipal council of Abu Salim.

Tripoli recently witnessed violent clashes between government forces and the so-called seventh brigade militia from the nearby city of Tarhuna, some 80 km southeast of Tripoli, killing 78 people and injuring 210 others.

The UN Support Mission in Libya brokered a peace agreement between the fighting parties last week that ended the violence.

However, the seventh brigade threatened to break the truce in Tripoli and resume fighting to “eliminate crime and gangs in Tripoli.”

The UN-backed government rejected on late Tuesday the threat of the seventh brigade, and confirmed keenness to maintain security and stability in the capital.

The UN Mission also called on the parties of the peace agreement to “refrain from issuing provocative statements.”

Libya has been suffering insecurity and escalating violence since the fall of former leader Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011.

Similarly, the Libya’s state-owned General Electricity Company on Wednesday announced that power circuit in south of the capital Tripoli was damaged by renewed clashes, a few days after the fighting parties signed a UN-brokered peace agreement.

“Al-Hadba district’s southern circuit No. 1 was hit due to armed clashes that took place in the capital Tripoli last night, after great effort to maintain some circuits by the company in order to stabilize the power network,” the company said in a statement.

The company warned against complete collapse of the public power network if the violence continues in the city.