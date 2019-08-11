<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Libya’s National Animal Health Center said 350,000 sheep were imported for Eid al-Adha or Eid-el-Kabir or the “Festival of the Sacrifice.”

“All of the imported sheep are in good health condition,” Zakaria al-Khatali, director General of the Center, told Xinhua.

About 90 percent of the imported sheep came from Spain, al-Khatali said.

Eid al-Adha is the one of the two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide every year.

According to Islamic teachings, Muslim families should buy a sheep, goat, or cow to sacrifice it in the early morning of the Eid day and then distribute its meat to the poor as a charity gift.

The holy occasion, which began today, comes as the the Libyan capital of Tripoli is witnessing deadly armed conflict between the UN-backed government’s forces and the east-based army, the latter of which is trying to take over the capital city and overthrow the government.