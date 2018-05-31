The Libyan immigration department on Wednesday held a Ramadan Iftar feast for nearly 1,300 illegal immigrants inside a reception centre in the capital Tripoli.

The Iftar feast, an evening meal where Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset, was also attended by the head of the department, Mohamed Beshr, as well as a number of diplomats to Libya.

“This Iftar feast was intended to create a home atmosphere for the inmates, and to spread love and brotherhood during this holly month.

“The event also provides opportunity for the diplomats to interact with the immigrants of their respective countries,” Beshr said.

“All the immigrants, Muslims and non-Muslims, were invited to the feast, and more reception centres will host similar feasts,” Beshr added.

Husni Abu-Ayana, the head of the information office of the anti-illegal immigration department, told Xinhua the feast was “intended to make the immigrants feel as if they are with their own families.”

Immigration reception centers in Libya are overcrowded with illegal immigrants.

The Libyan authorities called on international organisations for more support and assistance to improve the living conditions of the centres.

Libya is a preferred point of departure for illegal immigrants hoping to cross the Mediterranean toward European shores because of insecurity and chaos in the country following the 2011 uprising that toppled former leader Muammar Gaddafi.