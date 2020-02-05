<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The First Lady of Lesotho, Maesiah Thabane, on Tuesday, was charged with murder in connection with the 2017 killing of Prime Minister Thomas Thabane’s former wife, Lipolelo Thabane.

Thabane, on Tuesday afternoon turned herself in for questioning over the brutal killing.

Police accused Thabane of fleeing the country and hiding in South Africa following investigation

Police confirmed that the First Lady has been remanded in custody and charged with murder alongside eight others who are in Lesotho and South Africa.





Confirming the case, Deputy Police Commissioner, Paseka Mokete, noted that there was a ‘strong case’ against the first lady and that investigations had been ‘satisfactorily completed’.

Prime Minister Thomas Thabane and his estranged wife were involved in bitter divorce proceedings when she was gunned down outside her home in June 2017, two days before the inauguration of her husband, who later remarried two months after the murder.

It was earlier revealed that call records showed that someone at the murder scene had called Thabane’s mobile phone on the day of the crime.

Thomas, 80, who offered to resign on the grounds of old age has also been questioned over the killing.