



An unidentified Kenyan lawmaker has been revealed as one of the victims of a money-doubling scam, that was busted by police on Monday.

According to Musa Yego, the head of the police team that arrested the money-doubling syndicate, the Member of Parliament was among eight Kenyans, who were duped hundreds of millions.

The money-doubling syndicate was made up of two Mali nationals and one Kenyan. They were arrested with over one billion Kenyan Shillings ($754,167,000) fake currency on Monday.

The Member of Parliament is reported to have lost KSh 76 million ($753,456), a car and a parcel of land.

Sources privy to the investigations said the shocked MP told detectives that he still went ahead to sell a portion of his land in Karen and a vehicle even after losing the KSh 76 million. He claimed that he was bewitched into participating in the scam.

The three fraudsters reportedly convinced their victims to bring their money to the Brookside Drive apartment, where they were arrested in Nairobi for multiplication using supernatural powers.

They allegedly took the money from their victims and substituted it with fake currency.