A former Uganda lawmaker, Patrick Okumu-Ringa, has dismantled all the constituency projects, he set up in his Nebbi Municipality after he lost the last parliamentary election.

Okumu-Ringa, a former public service state minister accused his constituents of abusing his generosity by not supporting his bid for the parliament, reports New Vision.

The lawmaker reportedly own land in the municipality, and had about 10 boreholes drilled in different wards.

The process of dismantling the boreholes was done just three days after the election results were announced.

For close to 10 years, Okumu-Ringa was Padyere County Member of Parliament, but lost the seat in 2006. Since then, he had repeatedly stood for election but he never won.

During his party’s primaries, Okumu-Ringa lost to the new entrant, Suleiman Hashim. He, however, chose to run as an independent candidate, claiming his defeat during the primaries was as a result of rigging.

In the recent election, Okumu-Ringa came third after securing 1,270 votes out the 9,940 total votes cast.

He lost to Hashim, who scored 4,283 votes, with FDC’s Robert Onega coming second with 4,159 votes in the highly-billed election.

Okumu-Ringa confirmed to Sunday Vision that he had indeed dismantled the boreholes, adding that he had no regrets for his action. “I am hurt, but I will reconcile with them. However, for now, let them look for water elsewhere,” he said.

“Our people are not appreciative. All I wanted from them was votes. I have educated so many children, but all they tell me is I have done nothing,” he added.