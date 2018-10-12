



At least 31 people have been killed when a landslide rolled down the slopes of Mount Elgon in eastern Uganda, wrecking homes and burying animals.

Martin Owor, Commissioner for Disaster Preparedness and Management, said the landslide tumbled onto a small town on the mountain’s slopes on Thursday afternoon.

“Most of the people were caught at the trading centre, the landslide pushed huge boulders into a river which burst its banks and the water swept away the people,” Owor added.

“Many more are missing, feared dead, we are reaching the peak of the second rainy season and it rained very heavily today,” he added.

The area, about 250km from the capital, Kampala, is close to the border with Kenya and is prone to landslides.

Relief teams are now combing the area to search and rescue survivors, Owor said.

“There are people who were displaced and they need shelter, food and all other support and we’re moving that relief to the area.”

Some of the bodies were partly covered with banana leaves by people present at the site.

#BududaLandSlides2018 Both animals and people were swept away in this disaster. Our community volunteers did their best to rescue some people from the debris. In this photo is a bull that was dragged by running water to this valley. @RCClimate @GrcUganda pic.twitter.com/9bqbBEfDp0 — Uganda Red Cross Soc (@UgandaRedCross) October 12, 2018

At least 100 people were killed in a landslide in Bududa in March 2010. In 2012, landslides destroyed three villages in the region.

The government’s efforts to move vulnerable people to neighbouring districts have faced resistance from residents.