At least six people have died after a plane crashed into a river in South Sudan.

The chartered aircraft was ferrying close to 20 passengers from Juba International Airport to the city of Yirol in Eastern Lakes State when the disaster struck on Sunday.

“We are still removing bodies from the water because the aircraft fell into a river,” Reuters quoted a witness as saying.

“So far, in front of me there are six bodies recovered from the water.”

Radio Miraya, an FM station owned and operated by the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), quoting governor of Eastern Lakes State, reported that only three people survived the crash.

Among the dead is an Italian doctor and a bishop who administers in Yirol, according to local sources.

In the photos posted from the crash site, residents of Yirol can be seen attempting to save lives inside the wreck of the plane that was partially submerged.