Six people were killed and several still missing in flash floods, after a bus overturned near the Moroccan city of Errachidia on Sunday morning.

According to local authorities, 27 passengers were rescued, and search is underway for the missing.

The bus overturned near the town of Ouad Damchane as heavy rain has caused flooding in the region.