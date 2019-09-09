Al-Shabab fighters stormed a Somali government building in Mogadishu on Saturday, with at least four people killed in the suicide car bomb attack by the armed group and an ensuing gunfight.

At least one person was killed and two others injured in a blast in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Monday, the Police and witnesses confirmed.

A police officer, who spoke to Xinhua on condition of anonymity, said the blast was a result of an improvised explosive device (IED), which was fitted at a police officer’s car that exploded, causing casualties and damages.

“We can confirm the death of one person and two others injuries,’’ the officer said, adding that the blast also damaged a gas station nearby.

An eye witness told Xinhua the blast was huge and caused panic among passers-by.

“I was on the same road when I heard a loud sound of blast, then I saw people running in different directions,’’ Jibril Ga’al, a witness told Xinhua.

The IED attack follows a series of similar cases in Mogadishu in recent weeks since the death of City Mayor, Abdirahman Osman, in a targeted suicide at his office last month.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories