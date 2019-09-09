<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

At least one person was killed and two others injured in a blast in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Monday, the Police and witnesses confirmed.

A police officer, who spoke to Xinhua on condition of anonymity, said the blast was a result of an improvised explosive device (IED), which was fitted at a police officer’s car that exploded, causing casualties and damages.

“We can confirm the death of one person and two others injuries,’’ the officer said, adding that the blast also damaged a gas station nearby.

An eye witness told Xinhua the blast was huge and caused panic among passers-by.

“I was on the same road when I heard a loud sound of blast, then I saw people running in different directions,’’ Jibril Ga’al, a witness told Xinhua.

The IED attack follows a series of similar cases in Mogadishu in recent weeks since the death of City Mayor, Abdirahman Osman, in a targeted suicide at his office last month.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.